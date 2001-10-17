TV Land's got some splaining to do

TV Land kicked off its I Love Lucy weeklong marathon Monday night with

eight classic episodes that pulled in an average 1.2 rating, according to

Nielsen Media Research numbers.

The highest-rated hour came from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., which notched a 1.8

rating among 1.2 million households.

The numbers are markedly higher than TV Land's September primetime average

0.8 rating and 500,000 households.