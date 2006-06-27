TV Land Salutes Spelling

Classic-TV network TV Land has scheduled a programming salute to producer and TV-show creator Aaron Spelling, who died June 23 at the age of 83, that will run on both the cable network and its Website, TVland.com.

On Saturday, July 1, from 10 a.m. to noon ET/PT, the network’s original programming block will focus on TV moguls from the 1970s and highlight Spelling and his early achievements, which include iconic hits Charlie’s Angels, The Love Boat and Fantasy Island.

The Website will feature an array of Spelling-related features, available for viewing immediately. They include a 2005 interview with Spelling, who was given the Pioneer Award by the network that year; an excerpted scene from his early acting efforts on I Love Lucy; clips from his acceptance of the Pioneer Award and more.