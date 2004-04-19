TV Land Salutes Friends

TV Land will salute the end of Friends much as it honored the Seinfeld farewell in 1998 -- the channel will go silent.

When the Friends finale airs May 6 at 9 p.m., TV Land will interrupt its regular programming and instead show a group of staffers watching TV (supposedly the last Friends).

"Friends has proven itself to be a 'modern classic' and TV Land wants to be sure no viewers accidentally miss this historic television event," TV Land EVP and GM Larry Jones said in a statement.

When Seinfeld aired its final show, TV Land showed a closed door with a a note saying it would be back after the Seinfeld episode.

TV Land will have special programming leading up to the Friends farewell.

That night, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., TV Land plans a special, Before They Were Friends, highlighting cast members in roles before the hit sitcom, including Matthew Perry in Who's the Boss,David Schwimmer in Wonder Years, Jennifer Aniston in Ferris Bueller's Day Off; Lisa Kudrow in Cheers; Courtney Cox in Family Ties and Matt LeBlanc in Just the 10 of Us.

The special will repeat again at 10 p.m. following the Friends finale.