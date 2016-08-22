TV Land’s ‘Jim Gaffigan Show’ to End After Two Seasons

The Jim Gaffigan Show will call it quits after two seasons, announced Jim Gaffigan on Facebook Monday.

Gaffigan, who stars in and created the show, wrote that he and his wife Jeannie, who writes and produces the series, made the decision “after months of discussion.”

“It is hard to say goodbye to this highly personal passion project, which we have nurtured and poured our hearts into for over five years,” said Gaffigan. “Jeannie and I are grateful that TVLand allowed us to do this show about our lives the way we wanted. It was empowering, exhilarating and exhausting.”

But, Gaffigan wrote, the project took he and Jeannie away from their five children.

The season two finale of the laugher aired on TV Land Sunday night.