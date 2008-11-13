TV Land Greenlights Three Series For "Prime" Block

TV Land is adding three new unscripted series to its TV Land Prime lineup.

How'd You Get So Rich?,First Love, Second Chance and Make My Day will bow on the cabler in 2009.

TV Land has ordered six episodes of each series. How'd You Get So Rich? is from executive producer Mark Burnett and Zoo Productions. Joan Rivers trolls for wealthy people an interrogates them about how they achieved such largesse.

First Love, Second Chance gives long-lost sweethearts an opportunity to rekindle their romance. Based on a British format, the show is produced by Granada America Entertainment. And Make My Day, also based on a British format, has hidden cameras capturing unsuspecting contestants as they are surprised by family members and celebrities. Michael Davies serves as executive producer. Make My Day is produced by Davies' Embassy Row, Money Kingdom and Sony Pictures Television.