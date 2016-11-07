TV Land Greenlights Alicia Silverstone Dramedy ‘American Woman’

TV Land on Monday said it has greenlit to series a new dramady, American Woman, starring Alicia Silverstone.

The 1970s-themed series, which will debut in 2017, stars Silverstone (Clueless, Suburgatory) as an unconventional mother struggling to raise her two daughters who, along with two friends, discover their own brand of independence in a world reluctant to give it, said the network.

Mena Suvari (American Beauty, Chicago Fire) and Jennifer Bartels (Broken), also star in the series, which will be written by John Riggi (30 Rock, The Comeback), and is executive produced by Riggi and John Wells (Shameless, ER, The West Wing).

