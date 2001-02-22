TV-intoxicated killer denied parole

Florida denied parole on Wednesday to a murderer whose lawyer argued the then-teenager was "intoxicated" with TV violence when he shot and robbed an elderly neighbor, Reuters reports.

Calling the 1977 trial defense of Ronny Zamora "nonsense," attorney George Yoss unsuccessfully argued before the state parole commission that his client had paid his dues and should be freed this summer. The original line of Zamora's defense was that Zamora was temporarily insane when he committed the murder, after watching episodes of the cop drama Kojak.

The parole commission ruled that Zamora stay in prison until June 2012, but slated his next parole hearing for November 2002.