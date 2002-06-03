TV helps Cantor Fitzgerald WTC victims
Broadcast and cable companies have stepped up to donate items to an auction
at Sotheby's in New York Monday night to benefit the Cantor Fitzgerald Relief
Fund for the families of the more than 700 employees of the financial-services
company killed in the World Trade Center attacks.
The live auction will include walk-on roles on NBC's Scrubs and
Frasier, courtesy of those shows' producers.
The silent auction includes a number of donated TV-related packages,
including a call from Larry King -- 'birthday, anniversary, etc.' -- and a pair
of signed suspenders (starting bid $200), courtesy of King; four tickets to
The Late Show with David Letterman and a tchotchke pack (starting bid
$200), from CBS; four Live with Regis & Kelly tickets and lunch
(starting bid $100), courtesy of the show and co-owned WABC-TV; two Saturday
Night Live tickets and dinner (starting bid $75), and two tickets to Late
Night with Conan O'Brien (starting bid $150), courtesy of NBC and others;
Two Daily Show with Jon Stewart tickets, a meet-and-greet with Stewart
and tchotchkes (starting bid $200), courtesy of the show and Comedy Central; two
View tickets, lunch and a gift certificate (starting bid $250), courtesy
of, among others, The View, ABC Daytime and Barbara Walters' production
company; four tickets to the MTV Music Awards and dinner (starting bid $600),
from MTV: Music Television and an individual; and two tickets to Crossing
Over with John Edward (no starting bid), from 'anonymous.'
