TV helps Cantor Fitzgerald WTC victims

Broadcast and cable companies have stepped up to donate items to an auction

at Sotheby's in New York Monday night to benefit the Cantor Fitzgerald Relief

Fund for the families of the more than 700 employees of the financial-services

company killed in the World Trade Center attacks.

The live auction will include walk-on roles on NBC's Scrubs and

Frasier, courtesy of those shows' producers.

The silent auction includes a number of donated TV-related packages,

including a call from Larry King -- 'birthday, anniversary, etc.' -- and a pair

of signed suspenders (starting bid $200), courtesy of King; four tickets to

The Late Show with David Letterman and a tchotchke pack (starting bid

$200), from CBS; four Live with Regis & Kelly tickets and lunch

(starting bid $100), courtesy of the show and co-owned WABC-TV; two Saturday

Night Live tickets and dinner (starting bid $75), and two tickets to Late

Night with Conan O'Brien (starting bid $150), courtesy of NBC and others;

Two Daily Show with Jon Stewart tickets, a meet-and-greet with Stewart

and tchotchkes (starting bid $200), courtesy of the show and Comedy Central; two

View tickets, lunch and a gift certificate (starting bid $250), courtesy

of, among others, The View, ABC Daytime and Barbara Walters' production

company; four tickets to the MTV Music Awards and dinner (starting bid $600),

from MTV: Music Television and an individual; and two tickets to Crossing

Over with John Edward (no starting bid), from 'anonymous.'