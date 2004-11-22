TV Guide, Twentieth Launch Syndie Promo

Twentieth Television is teaming up with co-owned TV Guide to promote its syndicated daily, Good Day Live, across TV Guide's various platforms.

Twentieth will be the charter client in the promotional effort, dubbed TV Guide Sneak Peak. The three-week campaign will include exposure on TV Guide magazine, online and the TV Guide Channel, a well as TV Guide-branded show tune-in promo spots on the stations.

TV Guide is said to be talking with other syndicators about similar promo pushes.



Stations are always looking for co-op dollars and other distributor help to promote their shows.