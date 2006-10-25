TV Guide to Run Standoff Marathon

Lending a hand to its corporate cousin, TV Guide Channel will run a marathon of the first four episodes of Fox's Standoff. The move is designed to bring more viewers to the show, which has been performing modestly on Fox so far this season.

The four-hour marathon will run between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. October 29 and will be hosted by Standoff co-stars Ron Livingston and Rosemarie DeWitt. Standoff, which is produced by 20th Century Fox, focuses on a pair of romantically involved hostage negotiators.

Fox parent News Corp. owns a stake in Gemstar-TV Guide.