TV Guide Network, TV Land Acquire Basic Cable Rights to ‘Curb’

Award-winning HBO comedy series Curb Your Enthusiasm will air on TV Guide Network and TV Land, marking the first time the hit show will appear on basic cable, the two channel’s announced Monday (Nov. 9). Both networks have also acquired certain broadband, wireless and on-demand rights to the show.



“Acquiring a series of this caliber truly underscores our commitment to defining TV Guide Network as a destination for some of the best shows on television,” said TV Guide Network President Ryan O’Hara in a statement. “Curb Your Enthusiasm is our second major acquisition this year and will become another key building block in our programming lineup for 2010 and beyond.”



The show will start its multi-year run on TV Guide Network starting in February 2010. TV Land will begin airing it following TV Guide’s term.



The current season of Curb, its seventh, features a Seinfeld reunion in which the cast of the famed NBC sitcom, which ended 11 years ago, recreate their characters and also play themselves.