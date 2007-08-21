TV Guide Network Signs Fatone

Joan and Melissa? Try Joey and Lisa.

TV Guide Network signed Joey Fatone, host of NBC’s The Singing Bee, to co-host its red-carpet specials with Lisa Rinna. Rinna joined the channel in April as a replacement for red-carpet staples Joan and Melissa Rivers.

“Joey is a top-notch professional with a natural likeability and great sense of humor, all of which are essential attributes of a red-carpet TV host,” said Ryan O’Hara, president of TV Guide Network, in a statement announcing the hire. “He will be a terrific complement to Lisa, who is also incredibly charismatic and brings a wealth of fashion savvy and insight.”

The duo’s first appearance will be at the 2007 Emmy Awards. They will follow their Emmy appearance by working the red carpets of all of the major awards shows over the next year, including the Academy Awards, Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards and Grammy Awards.