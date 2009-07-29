TV Guide Network Shakes Up Red Carpet Hosts

TV Guide Network is shaking up its red carpet coverage, replacing hosts Lisa Rinna and Joey Fatone with Dancing With the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba and The Bachelor host Chris Harrison.

Rinna and Fatone joined TV Guide Network in August 2007 as the faces of the network's red carpet coverage in Hollywood. As the channel looks to revamp under its new ownership of Lionsgate and JP Morgan, it is seeking to change its public face. That strategy includes acquiring off-network series such as Ugly Betty, developing original programming, which TV Guide Network President Ryan O'Hara says is forthcoming, and changing up its talent roster.

"This is the next move in the strategy we have to change and improve," says O'Hara. "We went through a thorough and deliberate process, we looked across the television landscape, and we really feel good about them."

Harrison and Inaba will host TV Guide net's Emmy coverage later this year, followed by the Golden Globes, SAG Awards, Grammys and Oscars. Harrison will also host preview shows looking at each of the awards programs, while Inaba will host fashion specials looking back at what the stars wore on the red carpet.