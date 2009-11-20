TV Guide Network Renews Comcast Carriage Agreement

TV Guide Network has renewed its carriage agreement with Comcast with a new multi-year deal, the network says.

The deal covers Comcast’s footprint across the country. The MSO has approximately 25 million subscribers, making it the largest cable operator in the U.S.

The deal comes as TV Guide Network prepares to premiere off-net acquisition Curb Your Enthusiasm in 2010, in addition to its current acquired lineup of Ugly Betty and Punk’d. The network is also expected to announce a slate of original programming in the coming months.

“Comcast has been a tremendous partner to TV Guide and reaching this long-term agreement with them was done in that fashion,” said Ryan O’Hara, President of TV Guide Network and TVGuide.com in a statement. “We are going to keep adding value for customers and consumers.”

