TV Guide, NBC Partner On Olympic Promos

For the second consecutive Olympic Games, TV Guide and NBC will partner on cross-promotional tune-ins around the Games, which begin with the Feb. 10 Opening Ceremonies.

The TV Guide Channel will provide tune-in information and athlete profiles during its daily centerpiece segment, "Watch This!"

Hosted by E!’s former Talk Soup personality John Henson, the segment is three minutes at the end of every hour and previews the top programming in the ensuing hour.

The network will also have a dedicated Olympics area in its on-screen scrolling listings, as well as a U.S. medal count that will be updated twice daily.

TV Guide Interactive, the company’s interactive program guide for digital cable, will feature an interactive Olympics icon, which viewers can click on for program listings and information. TV Guide will also feature dedicated Olympic coverage and listings in its flagship magazine.

In exchange, NBC will direct viewers on air to the TV Guide Channel to get Olympic TV listings and information throughout the Games.

The companies also linked up for a similar deal for the Athens 2004 Games.