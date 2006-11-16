TV Guide Lays off 24 Staffers
TV Guide Lays Off 24 Staffers (Ad Age) Gemstar-TV Guide today laid off 38 people from across departments and offices, including 24 TV Guide staffers and 14 people from the Gemstar data-services group, in a bid to cut costs before the new year.
