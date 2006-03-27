TV Guide Channel Squares Off

TV Guide Channel will debut a one-hour weekly series called Square Off April 7. The show will feature television-industry-related debates hosted by Daily Variety columnist Brian Lowry and Hollywood Reporter editor Andrew Wallenstein. It will play on Fridays at 8 p.m. ET.

Lowry and Wallenstein will debate a different industry-related topic each week and interview TV players including actors, agents, managers, network execs, producers, directors, critics and reporters, who will give their own takes on the subject at hand.

Scott Sternberg Productions produced, and Sternberg, Peter Bart and Peter Guber executive produce.

In a statement, TV Guide Channel President Ryan O’Hara said Square Off will “deliver a new series that will help viewers better understand and enjoy the pervasive, ever-changing world of television.”