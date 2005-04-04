TV Guide Channel Adds Originals

TV Guide Channel announced at the National Cable & Telecommunications Association convention in San Francisco that it will now have an original series every night at 8-9 p.m. beginning April 18 with the premiere of series Open Call and Seeing Stars.

Open Call, a behind-the-scenes look at TV casting in Hollywood, airs on Monday at 8. April 18's premiere follows casting director Marki Costello on her search for the next TV Tycoon, a la Donald Trump or Martha Stewart.

Seeing Stars, which will air Wednesday at 8, follows hypnotist Ricky Kalmon as he tries to convince people on the street that they are TV personalities. Sunday, the network will air specials in the hour, Tuesday is Look-A-Like, the channel's makeover show, Thursday is movie program Flicks and Friday is The 411, a TV review/preview show.

TV Guide Channel is owned by the TV Guide Television Group, a division of Gemstar-TV Guide International.