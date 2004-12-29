TV Guide Adds Most Subs

With 19.5 million new subscribers in 2004, TV Guide Channel boasted the most new subscribers this year, according to Nielsen Media Research. That number represents a 26% jump in distribution for the on-screen-guide channel.

The channel, which will be available to 76.7 million TV viewers by January, soared in subscriber numbers after gaining carriage on both DirecTV and EchoStar this year, according to network rep Georgia Juvelis.

Next atop the list of subscriber growth for the year were the Hallmark Channel, GAC (Great American Country) and the Golf channel with 10.8, 10.1, and 8.5 million new subscribers, respectively, growing to 67.2 million, 36.8 million and 66.9 million subscribers each (growth rates of 19.2%, 38% and 14.6%).

Of the cable networks, the Discovery Channel currently has the most subscribers, with 89.4 million.