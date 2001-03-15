TV groups seek FCC DTV reversal

TV trade groups Thursday asked the FCC to reverse its decision against setting DTV receiver standards.

Unless customers reliably receive over-the-air reception, the transition to digital TV will be hopelessly stalled, wrote the National Association of Broadcasters, the Association for Maximum Service Television, and the Association of Local Television Stations.

"The commission continues to risk consumer dissatisfaction and low DTV set penetration," the groups said. The groups also asked the FCC to delay deadlines that speed broadcasters' obligations, such as requiring them to decide by 2003 which among their digital and analog allotments they will retain permanently.

