TV Gets New Beer Advertiser

For the first time Grolsch Premium Lager, the Dutch imported beer marketed domestically by United States Beverage, will launch a major television campaign in the United States.

Grolsch will launch a $4 million advertising campaign that will air on network prime time schedules in Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami, Tampa and San Diego starting this month.

The spots will air during programming for The Apprentice, American Idol, Alias, Will & Grace, Survivor, among other shows.

The campaign comes on the heels of a test run in South Florida last year that increased Grolsch sales by 44% in the region, the company said.