TV Execs To Network With Students
Station execs will network with Southern California students Oct. 7.
The morning workshop is the National Association of Television Program Executives Educational Foundation's twice-yearly Student Career Workshop, which is being held on the campus of San Diego State University.
In addition to presentations from about a dozen executives, plus a Q&A session, there will be tips on interviewing and resume writing.
Interested students and/or faculty should RSVP to edfound@natpe.org.
