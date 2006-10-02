Trending

TV Execs To Network With Students

By

Station execs will network with Southern California students Oct. 7.

The morning workshop is the National Association of Television Program Executives Educational Foundation's twice-yearly Student Career Workshop, which is being held on the campus of San Diego State University.

In addition to presentations from about a dozen executives, plus a Q&A session, there will be tips on interviewing and resume writing.

Interested students and/or faculty should RSVP to edfound@natpe.org.