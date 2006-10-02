TV Execs To Network With Students

Station execs will network with Southern California students Oct. 7.

The morning workshop is the National Association of Television Program Executives Educational Foundation's twice-yearly Student Career Workshop, which is being held on the campus of San Diego State University.

In addition to presentations from about a dozen executives, plus a Q&A session, there will be tips on interviewing and resume writing.

Interested students and/or faculty should RSVP to edfound@natpe.org.