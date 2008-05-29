TV-Drama Executives to Gather in Hollywood

Fox TV Studios and the National Association of Television Program Executives are getting top TV-drama executives together for a summit in late June in Hollywood.

Lined up to talk about global production and multiplatform distribution of the popular international TV format will be Fox TV Studios president Emiliano Calemzuk; CBS Paramount Network Television Entertainment Group president Nancy Tellem; David Zucker, president of television for Scott Free Productions; and Brian Seth Hurst, managing director of The Opportunity Management Co.

Drama Summit: New Frontiers, New Partners will be held June 25-27 at the London West Hollywood Hotel in Los Angeles. The venue is appropriate since the summit is being produced by MediaXchange, a media-consulting firm with headquarters in London and Los Angeles.