TV down, cable up at Scripps

Revenue for The E.W. Scripps Co.'s 10 TV stations was down 14 percent to

$65.9 million in the first quarter, due in part to a soft ad market, the company

reported Wednesday.

In contrast, revenue at the company's cable networks was up 19 percent to

$87.6 million.

Leading the way was Home & Garden Television with revenue of $56.036

million, compared with $50.998 million in first-quarter 2000. Food Network

showed the most revenue growth at $30.858 million versus $22.19 million in

first-quarter 2000.

The company is developing two new networks, Do It Yourself and Fine

Living.

Scripps is predicting that for the second quarter, its cable-network revenues

will be up 10 percent to 15 percent, even with projected start-up losses at its

two new networks, while broadcast TV is expected to be down 10 percent to 15

percent exclusive of any political advertising.