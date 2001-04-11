TV down, cable up at Scripps
Revenue for The E.W. Scripps Co.'s 10 TV stations was down 14 percent to
$65.9 million in the first quarter, due in part to a soft ad market, the company
reported Wednesday.
In contrast, revenue at the company's cable networks was up 19 percent to
$87.6 million.
Leading the way was Home & Garden Television with revenue of $56.036
million, compared with $50.998 million in first-quarter 2000. Food Network
showed the most revenue growth at $30.858 million versus $22.19 million in
first-quarter 2000.
The company is developing two new networks, Do It Yourself and Fine
Living.
Scripps is predicting that for the second quarter, its cable-network revenues
will be up 10 percent to 15 percent, even with projected start-up losses at its
two new networks, while broadcast TV is expected to be down 10 percent to 15
percent exclusive of any political advertising.
