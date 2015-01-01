TV Director Larry Auerbach Dies

Television director Larry Auerbach died Dec. 20 at age 91. Auerbach directed the soap opera Love of Life for 28 years, then moved on to All My Children, Another World, As the World Turns and One Life to Live. Earlier in his career, he was stage manager on the soap Hawkins Falls, as well as Studs' Place with Studs Terkel and Kukla, Fran and Ollie.

Auerbach was deeply involved with the Directors Guild of America, serving as its National VP and sitting on its national board.

He is survived by his wife Gale, a choral conductor, and their son Scott, a cinematographer. Auerbach’s extended family includes Ron Auerbach, principal at the New York production company Giaronomo; David Auerbach at NBC's Today show; Abby Auerbach, chief advocacy officer of the trade association TVB; Michael Auerbach, retired from CBS Television; and the late Richard 'Dick' Auerbach, former VP of NBC Sports.