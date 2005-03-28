TV Could Get Trillion Colors

The RGB (red, green, blue) so familiar to TV engineers is being mixed with the CMY (cyan, magenta and yellow) coded into the DNA of print types to create a new TV monitor capable of displaying 1 trillion colors (rather than today's paltry 16 million-plus).

At least that is the hope of Israeli-based Genoa Technologies, which says it has just received its first patent for the process (#6,870.523). It has 50 more patents queued up, it claims, for a system that mixes four or more primary colors rather than the standard three.

Genoa says the ColorPeak system, for use in LCD and projection TVs', can convert the RGB information into the additional colors through a rotating set of filters.

While that may remind some TV vets of the old CBS wheel technology for color TV that was overtaken by RCA back in the 1950's, Popular Science was impressed enough to give Genoa one of its "grand awards" in 2004 for "best of what's new" in home entertainment.

Pop-Sci was impressed by Genoa's chip that "analyzes the source (TV, DVD, VHS) to extrapolate what the regular and outlying colors should be and tells the TV how to generate them." We'll just be happy with getting a true yellow. While Genoa used to pitch its system on the strength of that elusive color, it is now pitching the "rich turquoises and crimsons."

Sounds like just the thing for an episode of CSI: Miami.