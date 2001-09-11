TV commentator was on Dulles plane
Frequent TV commentator and former prosecutor Barbara Olson - wife of Solicitor General Ted Olson - was reportedly a passenger on the American Airlines jet headed from Washington's Dulles International Airport to Los Angeles and is believed dead.
Outspoken and attractive, Olson had become a fixture on cable news shows, most recently regarding Congressman Gary Condit and the disappearance of Chandra Levy.
Upon hearing the news, Fox News Channel expressed its sadness for its lost colleague over the air.
- Dan Trigoboff
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.