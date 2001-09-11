TV commentator was on Dulles plane

Frequent TV commentator and former prosecutor Barbara Olson - wife of Solicitor General Ted Olson - was reportedly a passenger on the American Airlines jet headed from Washington's Dulles International Airport to Los Angeles and is believed dead.

Outspoken and attractive, Olson had become a fixture on cable news shows, most recently regarding Congressman Gary Condit and the disappearance of Chandra Levy.

Upon hearing the news, Fox News Channel expressed its sadness for its lost colleague over the air.

- Dan Trigoboff