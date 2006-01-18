TV Cinematographers Square Off
The American Society of Cinematographers has picked its nominees in the TV categories for best cinematography.
Nominees for best movie, miniseries or pilot were all for cable shows: Alan Caso, Into the West (TNT); Thomas A. Del Ruth, Code Breakers (ESPN); Robbie Greenberg, Warm Springs (HBO); Jan Kiesser, Reefer Madness (Showtime); and Bill Roe, Faith of My Fathers (A&E).
Broadcasters dominated the "regular series, best single episode" category, however: John Aronson; "Freefall," Without a Trace (CBS); Nathan Hope, "Who Shot Sherlock," CSI (CBS); Jeffrey Jur, "Los Moscos," Carnivale (HBO); John C. Newby, "Everything Old is You Again, " Las Vegas (NBC); and Glen Winter, "Sacred," Smallville (the WB).
The awards will be handed out Feb. 26 at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza in Los Angeles.
