TV Caucus opposes DBS merger

The Caucus for Television Producers, Writers and Directors is the latest

group to weigh in on the proposed merge of EchoStar Communications Corp. and

Hughes Electronics, parent of DirecTV Inc.

The caucus -- which consists of producers, directors, actors and writers --

says media consolidation has made it increasingly difficult for creators to get

their content on television.

"The cancerous concentration of power in the newly deregulated media has

caused an outbreak of self-dealing and led to blatant extraction of rights,"

wrote Chuck Fries, caucus chair, to all four FCC commissioners, key members of

Congress and Attorney General John Ashcroft.

The letter makes a strong argument for opposing the merger, saying it is a

threat to both "economic competition and creative diversity," and calls on the

FCC and Congress to block the merger saying it is not in the public

interest.