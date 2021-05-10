TV By the Numbers: NBA Basketball Scores for Watch-Time

This is a quick snapshot of TV by the numbers for the week of May 3-9, revealing the most-watched shows and networks using glass-level data from Vizio's Inscape , and the top shows and networks by TV ad impressions with insights via iSpot.tv .

Most-Watched Shows and Networks

Via Inscape, Vizio's TV data product with glass-level insights from a panel of more than 17 million active and opted-in smart TVs. Data is linear, live TV only and includes all episode types (new and reruns). Rankings are by percent share duration (i.e., time spent watching).

NBA basketball was back in first place for watch-time, capturing 1.10% of all live, linear minutes watched during the week. Good Morning America rose to second place (0.94%), bumping Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (0.94%) down to third. MLB baseball and PGA Tour Golf rose up the rankings week over week, as did Mom and ABC World News Tonight With David Muir, which were not previously in the top 25. Criminal Minds made an appearance at No. 22 after previously not being in the top 50.

CBS was back on top of the network ranking, grabbing 6.92% of watch-time for the week, while NBC slipped to second place (6.66%). ABC remained steady and Fox surpassed Fox News, 4.06% vs 3.70% of minutes watched. ION had one of the largest week-over-week increases, up to 10th from No. 15 the previous week, and A&E, which wasn’t in the ranking previously, snuck in at No. 25 (0.98%).

Top Shows and Networks by TV Ad Impressions

Via iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. Rankings are by TV ad impressions, for new episodes only.

Good Morning America took first place for TV ad impressions, with its 945.9 million representing a 13.73% increase from the previous week. NBA basketball also saw a week-over-week increase, up 33% to 904.2 million impressions. Both PGA Tour Golf and MLB baseball made the top 10, at sixth and seventh places, respectively. The Voice had a decrease in impressions from the previous week, down 25.72% to 321.2 million TV ad impressions.

CBS continues to reign supreme on the network ranking, racking up 7.5 billion TV ad impressions, followed by ABC (5.3 billion), NBC (5.1 billion) and Fox News (3.8 million). Spanish-language network Galavision, which wasn’t previously on the ranking, landed at No. 25 with 254.8 million impressions. Univision and Telemundo each had over 1 billion, while UniMás generated 431.5 million impressions. TNT, which was absent from the top 25 the week before, jumped up to No. 17, with 85.5% of its 428.7 million impressions coming from NBA games.