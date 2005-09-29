TV Audience Sets Record

U.S. homes tuned into TV in record numbers this past season, according to Nielsen.

The household average was a whopping 8 hours, 11 minutes, up 2.7%—10 minutes—from the 2003-2004 season and the highest average since Nielsen began keeping tabs in the 1950s.

The average per viewer was 4 hours, 32 minutes per day, which was the most in 15 years.