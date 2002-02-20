TV-auction winners are official

The Federal Communications Commission Tuesday officially notified the winners

of last week's auction of four new analog-TV stations.

Roberts Broadcasting won with gross bids of $2.5 million for channel 47

Columbia, S.C., and $1.9 million for channel 34 Jackson, Miss. Bidding credits

of 25 percent for new industry entrants would reduce Roberts' actual payments by

a total of $1.12 million.

Challenges to Roberts' eligibility for the licenses and the bidding credits

remain pending.

The other winners: Venture Technologies, which will pay $1.32 million for

channel 51 Albany, N.Y.; and Equity Broadcasting Corp., which will pay $376,000

for channel 16 Cheyenne, Wyo.

Neither Venture nor Equity was eligible for bidding

credits.