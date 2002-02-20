TV-auction winners are official
The Federal Communications Commission Tuesday officially notified the winners
of last week's auction of four new analog-TV stations.
Roberts Broadcasting won with gross bids of $2.5 million for channel 47
Columbia, S.C., and $1.9 million for channel 34 Jackson, Miss. Bidding credits
of 25 percent for new industry entrants would reduce Roberts' actual payments by
a total of $1.12 million.
Challenges to Roberts' eligibility for the licenses and the bidding credits
remain pending.
The other winners: Venture Technologies, which will pay $1.32 million for
channel 51 Albany, N.Y.; and Equity Broadcasting Corp., which will pay $376,000
for channel 16 Cheyenne, Wyo.
Neither Venture nor Equity was eligible for bidding
credits.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.