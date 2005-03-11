TV Animators Honored

Smarter-than-the-average animators William Hanna and Joseph Barbera will be honored for their body of television work March 16 at the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

A 6x7 foot, 1,200 lbs. bronze wall sculpture will be unveiled at the Academy's Hall of Fame plaza featuring the heads of the late Hanna and 94-year-old Barbera surrounded by iconic TV characters Fred Flintstone, Yogi Bear and Boo Boo, Scooby Doo, Hucklebery Hound and Tom & Jerry.

Barbera, who still works at Warner Bros. Animation, will be on hand, along with the family of Hannah, and Sander Schwartz, President, Warner Bros. Animation.

Ted Turner bought Hanna-Barbera in 1991, using the libray to launch Cartoon Network. Turner was bought by Time Warner in 1996.

Kasey Casem, voice of Shaggy on Scooby Doo, had planned to attend the unveiling, according to a spokeswoman, but had to cancel due to a conflict.