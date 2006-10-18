TV and Radio Vet Christopher Glenn Dead at 68

Best-known as the voice of In the News, the Emmy-award winning TV news program for children in 1970s and ‘80s, Glenn retired last February after 35 years with CBS and was to be inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame in Chicago on Nov. 4. He will enter the Hall posthumously.

He joined CBS in 1971 as a radio producer for special events. His radio work won him many awards, the latest being the Radio-Television News Directors Association’s 2005 Edward R. Murrow award for Best Newscast.

In the News, a 2½- minute feature on a single news topic, was broadcast every-half hour during Saturday children’s programming on CBS. It debuted in September 1971 and ran for 5,000 episodes over 13 seasons with Glenn as its reporter/narrator.

He also worked on several other CBS News TV broadcasts for young viewers, including 30 Minutes, on which he served as co-editor for its five seasons (1978-82). He was also anchor/reporter for several editions of What’s It All About?, an award-winning series of special broadcasts.

Glenn returned to his roots, radio, in January 1984, anchoring and reporting on such stories as the space shuttle missions and serving as a floor reporter at national political conventions. He served as anchor of The World Tonight, later renamed CBS World News Roundup-Late Edition, and then for CBS World News Roundup.

Prior to joining CBS, Glenn was managing editor of Metromedia News Network, Washington, and a reporter/editor/documentary producer for WNEW Radio New York. He also worked for WICC Radio, Bridgeport, Conn. (1963-64), Radio Press International in New York (1961-63), and Armed Forces Broadcasting in Korea and New York (1960-61).

He is survived by his wife, Dianne; daughters Rebecca and Lindsey; and a sister, Patricia Rooney.

In lieu of flowers, his wife requests donations be made to the Norwalk Hospital Intensive Care Unit. A memorial service will be held at a future date.