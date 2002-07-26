TV ads score with viewers
According to Web survey company E-Poll, TV ads continue to get the highest
recall numbers from respondents who, a new survey said, "appear to pay closer
attention to more traditional advertising than online/Internet formats."
According to the survey of 1,144 people (error rate plus or minus 3 percent),
70 percent pay "a lot/some" attention to TV ads.
Next came magazine ads and radio spots, tied at 56 percent.
Only 34 percent pay attention to Internet-site ads and 31 percent to electronic-mailed
ads.
The survey also polled respondents on their awareness of product placement.
It found that a majority (54 percent) don't mind such placements -- they
strongly agreed with that statement -- so long as they are not too intrusive.
Only 8 percent felt that product placement was "blatant commercialism" and
unacceptable.
