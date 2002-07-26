TV ads score with viewers

According to Web survey company E-Poll, TV ads continue to get the highest

recall numbers from respondents who, a new survey said, "appear to pay closer

attention to more traditional advertising than online/Internet formats."

According to the survey of 1,144 people (error rate plus or minus 3 percent),

70 percent pay "a lot/some" attention to TV ads.

Next came magazine ads and radio spots, tied at 56 percent.

Only 34 percent pay attention to Internet-site ads and 31 percent to electronic-mailed

ads.

The survey also polled respondents on their awareness of product placement.

It found that a majority (54 percent) don't mind such placements -- they

strongly agreed with that statement -- so long as they are not too intrusive.

Only 8 percent felt that product placement was "blatant commercialism" and

unacceptable.