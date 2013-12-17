TV Ad Spending Up 4% In November

Television ad revenues rose 4% in November, with Spanish language networks and cable seeing most of the gains.

The broadcast networks were flat as a group, buttressed by gains at NBC and Univision, according to new figures from research company Standard Media Index.

Ad spending on cable TV networks was up 11% in November. SMI said that cable’s growth was fueled by taking automotive, non-alcoholic beverage and toys and video games business from the broadcasters.

For the year to date, spending on TV is up 3%. Broadcast is essentially flat while cable is shown a 7% gain year to date.

Among media companies, Viacom got a big boost in November, thanks to a rebound at its Nickelodeon kids’ network.

Spending on digital video was up 52% in November, with companies as diverse as CBS, AOL and YouTube posting big gains.

Magazines had a good month, with ad revenues up 9%.

SMI gathers spending data from media agencies representing about 60% of total agency spending.