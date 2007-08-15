TV Academy to Honor Snyder, Fishman

The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences will mark its 59th Los Angeles Area Emmy(r) Awards with a tribute to Tom Snyder and Hal Fishman, ATAS Chairman/

CEO

Dick Askin announced today.



Fishman

, a longtime anchorman at KTLA, and

Snyder

, an influential interviewer and broadcast journalist, both passed away in the past month. Each will be honored for his contributions to locally produced news and television at a

5pm

ceremony on Saturday, August 25, at the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Leonard H. Goldenson Theatre.



"In both of their careers Hal and Tom constantly strived for excellence in broadcast journalism in the

Los Angeles

television market," said Askin in a statement. "Tom and Hal have told and reported the many stories of our diverse community with intelligence, creativity and integrity and it is our honor to be able to pay tribute to them during this Awards presentation."



The ceremony and Awards presentation will be executive produced jointly by Joetta Di Bella, Mitch Waldow and the Los Angeles Area Peer Group Governors of the

Academy of Television

, Arts & Sciences.