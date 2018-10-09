Tuzon, Ratner, Lord Get Senior Posts at New Fox

Rita Tuzon has been named executive VP and corporate general counsel for the new Fox, the company formed after the Walt Disney Co. acquires assets from 21st Century Fox.

Tuzon is currently executive VP and general counsel for Fox Networks Group.

As the closing of the Disney transition nears, Fox has been filling the boxes in its new organization chart.

Fox also said that Jill Ratner will become executive VP and chief litigation counsel for Fox. She’s now executive VP, deputy general counsel, litigation for 21st Century Fox.

Kevin Lord, the current executive VP for human resources at Fox News, will also be in charge of HR for all of the new Fox.

Tuzon and Ratner will report to Viet Dinh, Fox’s chief legal and policy officer. Lord will report to both Suzanne Scott, CEO of Fox News Channel, and John Nallen, COO for Fox.

“Fox’s defining asset is its people. These promotions of our best executives to leadership of Fox mark another important milestone in the establishment of the stand-alone Fox,” said Lachlan Murdoch, chairman and CEO of Fox.