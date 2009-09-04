Turner's Michael Wright Is Working on Six-Pack

TNT will probably again stick with six scripted series next summer, as it did this season for the first time. However, that doesn't mean summer 2010 will feature the same half-dozen originals currently on the network.

"I used to get asked, ‘How many series are enough?' I used to say, ‘We'll know when we get there,'" says Turner's Michael Wright, executive VP/head of programming for TNT, TBS and Turner Classic Movies. "I'm pretty sure it's six. I like where we are right now. I like having three nights with a two-hour block. It's enough of a presence that you can create audience flow night-to-night. You can really make an impact but it's still contained enough that...you're not in a place of one of those shows becoming an afterthought."

