Turner, Warner Bros. Make Streaming Deal With Amazon
Turner Broadcasting and Warner Bros. Domestic Television
Distribution said they made a deal with Amazon.com to make the series Falling
Skies and The Closer available to subscribers of Amazon's Prime Instant video
streaming service.
Turner and Warner Brothers are both divisions of Time
Warner, a leading advocate of TV Everywhere, which allows pay-TV subscribers to
watch shows when they want in the devices they choose.
Prime Instant Video now has 30,000 movies and TV episode
available for subscribers. They can be streamed via the Kindle Fire HD or
compatible devices including the iPad, iPhone, Roku, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3
and the Wii U.
"Amazon has proven to be a terrific distribution platform
for our popular television titles and we are confident that The Closer will
also meet with that same success," Ken Werner, president, Warner Bros. Domestic
Television Distribution, said in a statement. "There will be 109 episodes
of this riveting drama available for fans to enjoy for the very first time or
to rewatch their favorite episodes from TNT."
"Subscription-on-demand services continue to grow in the
consumer marketplace, and this deal represents a way to help expand our
viewership from TV Everywhere and introduce a wider audience to this hit
series," added Deborah K. Bradley, senior VP, program acquisitions for Turner
Broadcasting.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.