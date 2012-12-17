Turner, Warner Bros. Make Streaming Deal With Amazon

Turner Broadcasting and Warner Bros. Domestic Television

Distribution said they made a deal with Amazon.com to make the series Falling

Skies and The Closer available to subscribers of Amazon's Prime Instant video

streaming service.

Turner and Warner Brothers are both divisions of Time

Warner, a leading advocate of TV Everywhere, which allows pay-TV subscribers to

watch shows when they want in the devices they choose.

Prime Instant Video now has 30,000 movies and TV episode

available for subscribers. They can be streamed via the Kindle Fire HD or

compatible devices including the iPad, iPhone, Roku, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3

and the Wii U.

"Amazon has proven to be a terrific distribution platform

for our popular television titles and we are confident that The Closer will

also meet with that same success," Ken Werner, president, Warner Bros. Domestic

Television Distribution, said in a statement. "There will be 109 episodes

of this riveting drama available for fans to enjoy for the very first time or

to rewatch their favorite episodes from TNT."

"Subscription-on-demand services continue to grow in the

consumer marketplace, and this deal represents a way to help expand our

viewership from TV Everywhere and introduce a wider audience to this hit

series," added Deborah K. Bradley, senior VP, program acquisitions for Turner

Broadcasting.