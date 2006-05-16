Turner Ups Operations Exec
Turner Broadcasting has named Veronica Sheehan senior VP of network operations.
She had been VP, operations and original programming since 1999, the same year she joined Turner as director of broadcast operations.
Atlanta-based Network operations provides technical, administrative and other support services to, among others, TBS, TNT, Cartoon, Turner Classic Movies and Boomerang.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.