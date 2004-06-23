Turner Ups Money-Minder
Turner Network Sales has named Lisa Pulliam vice president and segment controller for TNS and Turner Private Networks (CNN Airport Network, for example).
Pulliam, who had been VP, business improvement, for TBS, will now be responsible for overseeing budgeting, planning accounting and auditing for the two units.
Turner Network Sales handles distribution marketing and sales for Turner's 11 cable networks.
