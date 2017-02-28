Turner Ups Content Acquisition Exec

Valerie Meraz has been named senior VP of content acquisitions and strategy for Turner entertainment networks.



That would be TBS, TNT, truTV, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Boomerang, Turner Classic Movies (TCM) and (new subscription film channel) FilmStruck.



She will negotiate movie and off-net TV series deals for the channels.



She is based in Atlanta, reporting to Michael Quigley, executive VP of commercial operations, content strategy and monetizations for TBS and TNT.



Meraz joined Turner in 2012 as VP or program acquisitions. Those acquisitions have included Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Family Guy, D.C. and Marvel-based movies, Hunger Games, and the Star Wars franchise.



Meraz's resume includes Showtime Networks, Disney's film group, and 20th Century Fox.