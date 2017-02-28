TCM Names Susana Zepeda Cagan Talent Chief

Susana Zepeda Cagan has joined Turner Classic Movies, as well as subscription on-demand movie channel FilmStruck, as VP of talent.

Zepeda Cagan will head up talent development, including appearances and recruitment for both.

She will be based in Los Angeles, reporting to Pola Changnon, senior VP of marketing, brand creative and talent.

Zepeda Cagan had been head of talent and studio relations for Fandango (NBCU).

Her resume also includes head of creative for Disney Interactive Media.