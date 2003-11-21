Turner, Time Warner Get Together for Dinner

Turner Network Sales is teaming with Time Warner Cable on a promotion for TBS Superstation’s Dinner & A Movie. The "Get Stuffed with Dinner & A Movie" effort will include in store displays where people can enter to win prizes including a set of Calphalon cookware and a Dinner & A Movie cookbook.

The grand prize will be a trip for two to Los Angeles to attend a taping of the show. One grand prize will be award per participating system (seven total).