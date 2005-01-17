Turner Teams on Sesame India

Sesame Workshop will team with Turner's Cartoon Network to produce Sesame Street in India.

Debuting in 2006 on Turner's Indian version of Cartoon Net and its POGO multi-genre channel there, Sesame India will combine classic characters--Elmo Cookie Monster--with new Indian Muppets.

In addition to the series, a radio program and outreach material--flashcards, posters--will be made available. The program will launch in Hindi, with some English. Versions in other languages will be added later.

Cartoon and Pogo together reach about 40 million TV homes in India.