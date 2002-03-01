Turner taps Snell & Wilcox
When Turner Entertainment Group is up and running in its new 193,000-square-foot
broadcast facility in Atlanta this December, it will include more than 5,000
Snell & Wilcox modular products and the "RollCall Network Management System"
for remote monitoring and control of the modules.
The facility will handle Turner's 18 TV networks from one centralized storage
system and the Snell & Wilcox IQ modules will take care of a number of
broadcast applications. According to Snell & Wilcox, those include
distribution of analog and digital audio and video, reclocking, decoding and
encoding of video signals, insertion and extraction of audio, frame
synchronization, audio conversion and standards conversion for international
program exchange.
The networks that will be handled out of the new facility include Turner Network Television, TBS Superstation,
Cartoon Network, Turner Classic Movies, Boomerang, Turner South and Turner's Latin American
networks.
In the last quarter of 2002, TNT is expected to be the first network to
operate from the facility, with the other networks coming aboard during
2003.
