Turner taps Snell & Wilcox

When Turner Entertainment Group is up and running in its new 193,000-square-foot

broadcast facility in Atlanta this December, it will include more than 5,000

Snell & Wilcox modular products and the "RollCall Network Management System"

for remote monitoring and control of the modules.

The facility will handle Turner's 18 TV networks from one centralized storage

system and the Snell & Wilcox IQ modules will take care of a number of

broadcast applications. According to Snell & Wilcox, those include

distribution of analog and digital audio and video, reclocking, decoding and

encoding of video signals, insertion and extraction of audio, frame

synchronization, audio conversion and standards conversion for international

program exchange.

The networks that will be handled out of the new facility include Turner Network Television, TBS Superstation,

Cartoon Network, Turner Classic Movies, Boomerang, Turner South and Turner's Latin American

networks.

In the last quarter of 2002, TNT is expected to be the first network to

operate from the facility, with the other networks coming aboard during

2003.