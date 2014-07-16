Turner Taps Miller as Kids’ Networks Chief

Turner Broadcasting System has tapped Christina Miller to lead Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and Boomerang, the company announced Wednesday. Miller will serve as president and general manager for the three networks and digital offshoots such as CartoonNetwork.com and AdultSwim.com.

Miller succeeds Stuart Snyder, who stepped down from the company in March. Snyder’s departure followed a reorganization that saw John Martin named chairman and CEO of Turner and David Levy named president of the company.

Miller is a Turner veteran, having most recently served as general manager of NBA digital and senior VP of Turner Sports strategy, marketing and promotion. In 2005 she joined Cartoon Network Enterprises as VP of consumer products. Four years later, she was upped to senior VP of Cartoon Network and Turner Sports strategy, marketing and promotion. She moved on from Cartoon Network in 2011, when she added NBA Digital GM to her title.

“As we continue to expand and look for growth opportunities in the kids and young adults business, it is imperative that we strategically leverage the brand equity that Cartoon Network has worldwide and continue to build on the tremendous success of Adult Swim,” said Levy, to whom Miller will report. “Christina is a well-respected executive who has had great success growing the NBA Digital business for us and also brings a wealth of experience in leading global brands and franchises in the kids business.”

Rob Sorcher, chief content officer, Cartoon Network and Mike Lazzo, executive VP/creative director, Adult Swim will report to Miller.

Previous stints for Miller include HIT Entertainment and Gulane Entertainment. She was named to B&C’s Next Wave of Leaders in 2011 and B&C and sister publication Multichannel News’ Women in the Game in 2012.

“I am very excited to return in this new role to the business that I initially joined Turner for, and look forward to working with Rob, Mike and the great teams at Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and Boomerang,” said Miller. “These are beloved brands with a passionate following and there’s a tremendous opportunity to continue to grow them domestically and, with guidance from David and Turner International president Gerhard Zeiler, a new focus on alignment and partnership to leverage the global potential of Cartoon Network and Boomerang.”