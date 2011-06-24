The B&C 2011 Next Wave of Leaders

With the pendulum between economic optimism and pessimism swinging all too freely nowadays, it is incumbent upon the best of the industry to approach the days ahead with imagination and innovation. There are plenty of great new ideas; the challenge now is to put them into action and spread the word. The current crop of executives on our annual list of future leaders is incredibly knowledgeable about how best to meet that challenge. These industry leaders of today -- and more importantly, tomorrow -- are already spearheading the charge: by bringing appealing messages to all platforms, seeking and finding competitive advantages in technology and revenue generation, understanding the power of persistence in branding and sales, and using both subtle and direct techniques to make the Web work for them.



B&C is happy to recognize so high a level of versatility, which is a great advantage no matter which way things swing.









Syndication Sales Executive Succeeds With a Chess Master's Competitiveness

Jonathan Bingaman, senior VP, cable sales, CBS Television Distribution



What CBS Television Distribution's Jonathan Bingaman loves about syndication sales is that he spends all day, every day, competing.















Clarity, Creativity Yield Rainbow of Rewards

Scott Collins, executive VP, national advertising sales, AMC and WE tv



Scott Collins' first job out of school was working as a research analyst for Nielsen. "I called people up and read them the ratings on the phone," says Collins, now executive VP, national advertising sales, for AMC and WE tv.













No Small Swings: Bringing Big Laughs With Big Ideas

Jonathan Davis, senior VP, comedy development, 20th Century Fox TV



That isn't nervous laughter coming out of Jonathan Davis' office. Davis, senior VP, comedy development, 20th Century Fox TV, heads the department responsible for two of the biggest recent comedy successes in primetime in ABC's Modern Family and Fox's Raising Hope.













Spreading a Client's Message In the Most Appealing Package Possible

Robin D'Elia, senior VP and group client director, MediaVest's Liquid Thread



Robin D'Elia's job at MediaVest's Liquid Thread is to wrap advertising in the most appealing package possible and then send it out over the Internet, social media platforms, television-wherever viewers are consuming content.













Developing Breakthrough Programming With Bloodline and Guts

Nick Grad, executive VP, original programming, FX



For Nick Grad, working in television is something of a family affair. As FX's executive VP of original programming, Grad is responsible for all drama and comedy series development for the network, but he has been surrounded by the business his whole life.













A Career Path, Developed Over Time, Led to the Perfect Fit

Melinda Hage, Warner Bros. TV executive VP, current programming



As Warner Bros. Television's executive VP of current programming, Melinda Hage has found her niche. The California native studied writing in college and spent the earlier part of her career figuring out what she didn't want.













Community Builder Sees Growth By Connecting Viewers With Each Other-And Advertisers-on All Screens

Jacqueline Hernández, COO, Telemundo



Telemundo's Jacqueline Hernández is all about bringing people together, whether it be English- and Spanish-speakers, viewers and advertisers. With her, it's about "connection on all screens."











Lopez's Rise Underscores Powerful Combo Of Management Skill and Growing Global Prominence of His Division

Hernan Lopez, president and CEO, Fox International Channels



Hernan Lopez's rise to president and CEO of Fox International Channels (FIC) this year in the restructuring following Tony Vinciquerra's exit as chairman-CEO of Fox Networks Group highlights both Lopez's skill as a manager and the growing importance of international markets for Fox and News Corp.











Persistence Pays Off Through a Career in Media Sales

Steve MacDonald, executive VP, general sales manager, basic cable for Twentieth Television



Persuasiveness comes naturally to Steve MacDonald, Twentieth Television's executive VP and general sales manager of basic cable. He recently completed two big cable deals, selling Modern Family to USA and Glee to Oxygen.













Pulling Double Duty With Single-Minded Focus

Christina Miller, senior VP, Turner Sports, Cartoon Network Enterprises



"Why not?" is the answer Christina Miller came up with when asked to join Turner Sports Strategy/Marketing/ Programming as senior vice president in September 2009. But instead of resigning from her current position at Cartoon Network Enterprises, she decided to pursue both -- and has not looked back.











Engineering Time Warner Cable's Broadband's Future

Howard Pfeffer, senior VP, broadband engineering & technology, Time Warner Cable



Howard Pfeffer is one of those rare engineers who is both a first generation leader in new technologies as well as a next generation one.

















Excelling at Getting Every Advertiser in on the Act

Mark Piesanen, director of strategic partner development, Google



Google's Mark Piesanen, a veteran broadcast journalist who work for both the CBC and MSNBC, was brought to Google in 2007 to build and launch Google TV Ads, an online, auction-based ad sales system.









TV Fan Turned Finance Guy Turned Acquisitions Expert Takes Off in Dream Job

Ryan Sharkey, senior VP, program acquisitions & administration, USA Network, Sleuth and Universal HD



Ryan Sharkey found out fairly early in his career that you're probably better at a job you love than one you don't.













Creating Success With Blanket Coverage On All Platforms

Elliott Wiser, corporate VP of news and local programming, Bright House Networks



It's been a torrid news season in Florida, and that's just how Elliott Wiser, head of Bright House Networks' lively cable news channels in Tampa and Orlando, likes it.